The first bus sets out on November 24 and will offer "affordable, convenient and safe" late-night travel for workers and visitors enjoying the town’s vibrant evening and night-time scene in the run-up to Christmas.

Running from Monday to Saturday until midnight, the service will cover routes N11 (Bicton Heath), N25 (Harlescott) and N27 (Bayston Hill).

To celebrate the trial’s launch, the organisers have announced that all travel on the night bus will be free for the first week.

The trial launches later this month. Picture: Shrewsbury BID

After that, fares will cost £2 for adults and £1 for children under 16, with a group ticket for up to five people costing £5.

Concessions can travel for free, and passengers can use their existing weekly or monthly Arriva bus passes to travel.

The trial is funded by the Shrewsbury Big Town Plan Partnership (SBTPP), with Shrewsbury BID leading the project and Arriva operating the service.

The initiative has also benefitted from valuable input and support from the Shrewsbury Transport Integration Group (STIG), chaired by MP Julia Buckley, who has campaigned for improved late-night transport options in the town.

The new service aims to help people get home safely after a night out, offering more independence for those working or socialising late, and cutting the number of people walking home along riverside routes, which can pose safety risks.

As well as helping people save money, it is hoped the night bus will support the local night-time economy by encouraging visitors to stay longer and enjoy Shrewsbury’s pubs, restaurants and venues, confident they can get home easily and safely.

Rob Wilson, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for economic growth and transport, said: “This night bus trial is an exciting development for Shrewsbury and a clear example of how the Shrewsbury Moves strategy is supporting projects like this and beginning to shape positive change for movement in the town. Improving public transport, especially at times when people need it most, helps make our town more connected, sustainable and welcoming.

"The service supports both the local economy and the safety of our community, and we’ll be monitoring its success closely as part of wider work to improve transport options across the town.”

Julia Buckley, MP for Shrewsbury, added: “I’m thrilled to see the night bus launching this November. Late-night transport has been a real concern raised with me by local people, particularly those working in hospitality or enjoying a night out in town.

"This new service will make a huge difference, keeping people safe, and supporting our local economy. I want to thank Shrewsbury BID and all the partners involved for turning this idea into action, and I will push to see this service as a permanent fixture in future.”

Toby France, of Arriva, said: “We’re delighted to be part of this new initiative with Shrewsbury BID and the Big Town Plan partners. The festive night bus will give people an easy, affordable and sustainable way to travel home after enjoying everything Shrewsbury has to offer at night. It’s a fantastic example of partnership working to improve public transport and community safety.”

Full route and timetable information will be available online at shrewsburymoves.com/nightbus, printed leaflets will be distributed across pubs, bars, restaurants and venues throughout the town centre, and timetables will be displayed in bus stops along the night bus routes.