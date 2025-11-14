The Atcham-attraction will be closing some of its parks and walking routes from 11am this morning, as well as the gates to get in at 2pm, with the entire site shutting at 3pm.

An update said that the National Trust venue is planned to re-open in phases tomorrow - Saturday, November 15, following inspections.

A post on the Attingham Park Facebook page said: "Due to the forecasted wind direction and speeds, and the predicted rainfall from Storm Claudia, please note the following closures.

"The Mile Walk and Deer Park will close at 11am.

"Front Gates will close at 2pm.

"The entire site will close at 3pm.

"Attingham will reopen in phases tomorrow following post-storm safety inspections by our Outdoor Team.

"Updates on reopening will be announced via our social media channels and website.

"Thank you for your understanding and cooperation as we prioritize everyone’s safety."