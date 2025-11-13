Police appeal for help to find missing Shrewsbury man last seen in town centre 10 days ago
Police officers searching for a man missing from Shrewsbury have appealed to the public for help.
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
West Mercia Police officers are looking for 44-year-old Glen Hurley, who has been missing from Shrewsbury since Monday, November 3.
Officers say Glen was last seen leaving the Tannery on Barker Street, near Rowley Mansion, around 10.45am.
He is described as white, around 6ft 2in tall, of slim build and with dark black hair.
CCTV captured Glen on Barker Street, and he can be seen wearing a blue three-quarter length jacket, green trousers and carrying a rucksack.
Anyone that sees Glen or has any information that could help locate him is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting reference number 00421_i of November 6.