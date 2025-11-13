Legendary Stone Roses icon confirmed for Shrewsbury venue

The man behind the Stone Roses' unforgettable basslines, Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield, is heading out on an intimate tour of the UK, which includes the Buttermarket in Shrewsbury.

Mani will talk about his life as bassist in seminal bands The Stone Roses and Primal Scream, plus much more, during a tour of the country kicking off next autumn.

He will be appearing at The Buttermarket on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

Stone Roses icon Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield.

The Stone Roses are one of the most iconic bands of the past 35 years.

Paving the way for Oasis, The Verve, and a central part of the 'Madchester' movement, their self-titled debut album was one of the greatest of all time.

The band's legendary 1990 Spike Island gig was watched by 27,000 and described as ‘Madchester’s Woodstock’, spawning a movie.

Mani was there for every show and also played with Primal Scream from 1997 to 2012, before re-joining The Roses for their stadium-sized comeback.

In his intimate show, Mani will reflect on the band which redefined the British music scene.

He will remember Fools Gold, Wembley Stadium, Ally Pally, court cases, bucket hats, Adidas, Screamadelica, and the Second Coming.

Mani said: “This is the perfect time in my life to look back and reflect on the highs and lows, and the mad times of my career. I can’t wait to see you all and share the best of times.”

Tickets go on sale locally at 10am tomorrow - Friday, November 14.

For full details visit www.thebuttermarket.co.uk/events.