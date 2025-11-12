Plans to 'extend and enhance' Shrewsbury Sports Village in £29m scheme set for approval

A proposal that would see the transformation of Shrewsbury Sports Village in Sundorne is up for debate at a meeting of Shropshire Council's northern planning committee next week.

The plans - which were submitted earlier this year - include two new pools, a 25-metre, eight-lane pool suitable for county championships and galas, and a 'studio pool' with moveable floor for learners, water sports and children's parties.

Poolside seating for up to 250 spectators are also included in the plans, alongside an improved changing village, a new children’s soft play area, multi-purpose studio, dance studio, and a 30-station cycle spin studio.

Shrewsbury Sports Village

Documents suggest the total project cost - including design, construction and fit out - would be £29,098,654.

If approved, it is estimated that the construction and fit out would take around 19 months to complete and be open to the public.

During the planning application's consultation period, the plans received 30 letters of support, mostly from residents who looked forward to the addition of a competition pool to the town.

One resident, Mrs Lipson, wrote: "Shropshire is badly in need of a competition swimming pool. We live in north Shropshire and yet have to travel to Wolverhampton for 'local' county galas.

"It is ridiculous that Shropshire is unable to host its own county championships within the county!"

Anna Fletcher, writing on behalf of Shrewsbury Amateur Swimming Club wrote: "I am in full support of the new competition pool. Our club is over 150 years old and supports over 100 swimmers who live throughout the town wards & local villages.

"This new facility will enable us to continue to ensure that swimming is a sport for all and not only for those who can afford to travel to train and compete at larger pools outside of the county."

The possible future of Shrewsbury Sports Village. Picture: Shropshire Council/Roberts Limbrick

At the meeting on Tuesday, November 18, planning officers will recommend the proposal for approval.

Their report, which will be presented to councillors, states: "The proposed development will further improve the existing facilities and introduce new wet-side amenities, including a main swimming pool, a learner pool, and upgraded health and fitness spaces. The scheme also includes an increase in parking provision to support the expanded sports centre and its users.

" Although the site is classified as countryside in planning policy terms (being outside the Shrewsbury development boundary), it is an established leisure facility located adjacent to the urban area.

"The proposal seeks to enhance and improve the existing facility, and is therefore considered to be in accordance with the relevant planning policies."

A full report is due to be presented to the council's cabinet on January 21, and the full council meeting on February 26, for a final decision.