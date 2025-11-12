'High-vis health': County hospitals offering help to construction workers

Integrated Health Projects (IHP), the VINCI-led joint venture, is currently constructing a major four-storey expansion at RSH as part of the Hospitals Transformation Programme, which is set to open in 2028.

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), Shropshire Council, NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Midlands Partnership University NHS Foundation Trust are using their expertise to offer health and wellbeing support and education to IHP contractors.

The scheme for construction workers involves monthly talks on a range of healthcare topics, including mental health, respiratory illness, smoking prevention and sexual health.

Sam Pollitt, IHP Construction Manager and Fiona Wood, Community Wellbeing Outreach Officer.

By taking services to where people are, the partners say they are breaking down barriers and helping more people get the support they need sooner.

Shropshire Council’s Community Wellbeing Outreach Team is also bringing cardiovascular health checks to the construction site.

This involves several tests such as blood pressure, heart age and body mass index (BMI) which aims to identify risk factors and target disease prevention. It also provides an opportunity to discuss any health or wellbeing concerns and to receive information or referrals to appropriate support services.

Acknowledging the predominately male workforce undertaking the hospital expansion, the scheme is addressing known barriers to healthy living, including talking openly about men’s health and encouraging men to access support earlier.

Men face significantly higher rates of serious health conditions compared to women. On average: men’s life expectancy is nearly four years shorter than women’s ; one in five men die before the age 65; men are less likely to visit the doctor than women; four in five men's deaths by suicide in England are among men under 35 and construction workers are four times more likely than average to die by suicide.

High-Vis Health aligns with the aims of the government’s 10-Year Health Plan for England by focusing on prevention, early detection and wider access to health services in non-traditional settings.

By embedding health support within the working day and on site, partners aim to reduce avoidable illness, support mental wellbeing and contribute to long-term workforce health.

Sam Pollitt, VINCI Building’s Construction Manager for construction partner IHP from Telford, was among the earliest recipients of his health check.

He said: “I’ve worked in construction for a number of years and this is the first time I’ve seen health checks brought directly to site like this. The health check was quick and simple, and I was glad to hear I have no abnormal results. It’s massively put my mind at ease - as a lot of us are men, and we don’t always talk about health, so this kind of initiative really helps open the door.

“We will be working at the RSH site for several years, until early 2028, so in that time we want to make sure our people are well looked after.”

Dr Jenni Rowlands, Deputy Medical Director at SaTH, said: “We were delighted to design this programme and work with our experts across the local NHS and council landscape to bring health education and prevention strategies to their workforce. Delivering education where people work is an important part of improving population health.

“This initiative helps us reach groups who are less likely to access routine checks and supports the ambitions of the 10-Year Health Plan.”

Councillor Bernie Bentick, Portfolio Holder for Health and Public Protection at Shropshire Council, said: “This initiative from local healthcare organisations and Shropshire Council is important, as construction firms mainly employ men, who tend to ignore health check offers and then suffer complications of silent illnesses, such as high blood pressure. Men also tend not to talk about their mental health, with occasional tragic consequences.

“We hope that this project will encourage construction workers to consider their general wellbeing, seek regular health checks and prevent serious illness in later life, as championed in the Government’s 10 Year NHS Plan.”