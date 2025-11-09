Firefighters called to major roundabout near Shrewsbury after car fire
Firefighters were called to a major roundabout near Shrewsbury after a car went up in flames.
By Luke Powell
At 10pm on Saturday (November 8), Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received a call reporting a car fire at the Preston Island/Preston Boats roundabout where the A49 meets the A5.
Two fire crews were sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station.
Reports from the fire service said one vehicle was "well alight".
No other details have been confirmed.