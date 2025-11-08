Fire crews called to tackle barn fire near Shrewsbury

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the incident at Bicton at around 10.30am today (Saturday).

Fire crews were sent to the scene from Shrewsbury, Prees, Oswestry, and Telford Central.

They included an aerial ladder platform and a water carrier.

Operations and fire investigation officers were also in attendance.

An update from the fire service said that the blaze was in an "enclosed single-storey barn" and that crews wore breathing equipment while using a hosereel jet to deal with the fire.