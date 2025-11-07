Pétanque court plan for former tennis site in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town Council has received a request to repurpose the courts in Monkmoor into a pétanque course.

Pétanque, which orginated in France, is similar to lawn bowls and crown green bowling in that players attempt to score points by positioning boules close to a target ball.

At Shrewsbury Town Council’s Operational Committee meeting on Wednesday (November 5), town clerk Helen Ball said that, if there is support in principle, details can be obtained and the operational process begun.

Monkmoor Recreation Ground. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council

She added that that the council has looked at different options for the tennis courts, including reinstating them back where they were, as well as using them for outdoor gym equipment. However, this would come at a significant cost.

“If it is something that another organisation is willing to fund and take more ownership of, I think it will be more sustainable than some of the other initiatives,” said Ms Ball.

At a Recreation and Leisure Committee in May 2024, councillors were told that it would cost £50,000 to utilise the two redundant courts into outdoor gym equipment, which could be funded through developer contributions.

Councillor Rob Wilson said he believes having a variety of sports in the town is important.

“We’ve got quite a lot of the same things, so having different things across the town that people can access is a really good thing,” he said.

Councillor David Vasmer, who was chairing the meeting, asked members to come back with a list of activities that could be offered in recreational areas.