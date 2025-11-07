Free shuttle bus to help residents attend Shrewsbury's Remembrance Sunday service

A large turnout is expected in the county town on Sunday, as residents and visitors will gather to honour Remembrance Sunday.

The town's remembrance parade will begin at around 10.28am on Castle Street, led by units of HM Forces, veterans, local dignitaries and civic representatives, before proceeding to the war memorial in The Quarry for the service of remembrance at approximately 10.50am.

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner, will lead the civic procession and lay a wreath on behalf of the town.

To ensure the event is accessible to all, Shrewsbury Town Council has partnered with Shrewsbury Dial-A-Ride to help residents who may find it difficult to reach the service. The charity will provide a free shuttle bus service for those who are elderly or have mobility challenges.

From 9am, four Dial-A-Ride vehicles will operate between Frankwell Car Park and the Priory Road entrance to The Quarry, running until 10.30am.

A return shuttle service will operate from 11.30am, for around an hour after the conclusion of the service, collecting passengers from the same Priory Road drop-off point.

Neil Langford, Chief Officer of Shrewsbury Dial-A-Ride, said: "This is a time for our community to come together in solemn reflection and gratitude for those who have served, those who continue to serve, and especially those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

"Our volunteers and drivers are proud to play a small part in helping ensure that everyone can attend and pay their respects with dignity."

Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner, added: "Remembrance Sunday is one of the most important days in our civic calendar - a moment when our town stands together in reflection and gratitude.

"We’re pleased to work with community partners like Shrewsbury Dial-A-Ride to make sure everyone who wishes to attend can do so safely and comfortably.

"It’s a privilege to see so many people come together each year to honour those who gave their lives for our freedoms. Their sacrifice is woven into the fabric of Shrewsbury, and we will never forget them."