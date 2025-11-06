Power cut leaves more than 70 homes and businesses in Shrewsbury without electricity

National Grid said 71 properties on New Park Road were affected by a power cut this morning.

The outage was first reported to the power company at 11.01am, and engineers are working to restore supplies.

National Grid said power in the area had to be temporarily switched off due to the incident.

A spokesperson said: "We're working to restore power to your area. We became aware of this power cut at 11.01am this morning and immediately began work to restore your supply.

"We understand how disruptive this is and sincerely apologise for the impact on your day. Our engineers are working to get your power back on as quickly as possible."