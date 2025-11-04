“Substantial offers” are being invited for the Grade I-listed Lion Hotel, on Wyle Cop, which has gone on the market with Colliers - though no asking price is listed.

However, Colliers does give businessmen and women with money to spare a hint of its potential by revealing that the hotel’s expected turnover for the venue for 2025 is more than £715,000.

The venue has gone up for sale having previously housed asylum seekers, from November 2022 to July last year.

Many of the great and good throughout history are understood to have stayed there, including Charles Dickens - who is said to have written parts of The Pickwick Papers there - as well as 19th-century Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli and legendary violinist Paganini.

Slightly more recent famous faces to have visited include The Beatles, Morecambe and Wise, Cliff Richard and Lulu.

The advert for the hotel on the Colliers website states that it is “a substantial, historic coaching hotel of significant character, representing a rare investment opportunity in the heart of one of Shropshire’s most vibrant and historic towns”.

It adds: “The property occupies a prominent position within Shrewsbury town centre, a thriving market town renowned for its heritage, independent shops, festivals, and as a key commercial and cultural hub.

“Shrewsbury’s population continues to grow, supported by strong transport connections to Birmingham, Manchester, Chester, and North Wales, ensuring a steady mix of corporate, leisure, and event-driven demand.”

The hotel has 59 en-suite bedrooms, “substantial” public areas including function and standalone restaurant spaces.

It is described as having an “excellent trading position in an accessible location,” with “fantastic opportunities to grow trade”.

The hotel currently has a 7.1 “good” rating on Booking.com from more than 1,400 reviews, as well as a 3.5 out of 5 rating on tripadvisor.com from more than 1,500 reviews.