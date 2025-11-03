Shrewsbury scoops more major national recognition for stunning floral displays

The town secured a gold in the 'Small City/City' category of the RHS Britain in Bloom Awards 2025 - in recognition of its outstanding efforts in this year’s national campaign.

The awards ceremony took place in Brighton on Friday, October 31, where the nation’s most beautiful towns, cities, and villages were celebrated for their horticultural excellence and community spirit.

The presentation saw eight finalists in the category awarded gold.

The Dingle in the heart of Shrewsbury's Quarry.

Along with Shrewsbury in Bloom's recognition, Aberdeen in Communities Together, Chorley in Bloom, Derry City, Harrogate in Bloom, London Borough of Tower Hamlets, Royal Tunbridge Wells in Bloom, and Torquay in Bloom Partnership also received awards.

The overall winner of the Small City & City category was Aberdeen Communities Together.

Shrewsbury's mayor Alex Wagner with Stuart Farmer, Chairman of the Shrewsbury in Bloom Committee.

The judges praised Shrewsbury for its exceptional floral displays, community involvement, and commitment to sustainability.

Particular commendation was given to The Dingle and community-led initiatives that contribute to Shrewsbury’s reputation as one of the most beautiful and environmentally conscious towns in the country.

Speaking following the ceremony Stuart Farmer, Chairman of the Shrewsbury in Bloom Committee, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have received a Gold Award in this year’s Britain in Bloom campaign. The standard across the category was incredibly high, and we’d like to extend our warmest congratulations to Aberdeen Communities Together for their well-deserved win.

"This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved — from Town Council staff and local volunteers to schools, businesses and community groups. Together, we’ve shown that Shrewsbury truly lives up to its name as the Town of Flowers.”

The Mayor of Shrewsbury, Councillor Alex Wagner, added: “This is a wonderful achievement for our town and a reflection of the pride our community takes in making Shrewsbury such a vibrant and welcoming place. My heartfelt thanks go to everyone who has played a part in this success — you’ve done Shrewsbury proud.”