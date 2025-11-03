Emergency crews respond to two-car collision in Shrewsbury
Emergency crews have been called to reports of a two-car collision in Shrewsbury.
By Luke Powell
Shortly after 5.30pm, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting a road traffic collision near the Weeping Cross Roundabout.
One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station to the scene.
Latest information from the fire service said crews were called to reports of a two-car collision. Nobody is believed to be trapped inside the vehicles.
Firefighters were sent to make the scene safe.