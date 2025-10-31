Fire engines scrambled to Shrewsbury hospital in middle of the night as person vaping in toilets sets off alarms
Two fire engines were sent to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital in the early hours of today after somebody having a vape in a toilet set off the alarms.
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said two fire engines were sent from Shrewsbury just before 4am.
The fire service they were responding to an automatic fire alarm.
However, a spokesperson said: "This incident was a false alarm due to a person vaping in toilet area."