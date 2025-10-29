Popular Shrewsbury attraction named among the UK's 'most haunted' attractions by study

Shrewsbury Prison has been ranked 11th in a list of the country's "spookiest Halloween spots" following research by Betway, that analysed thousands of tourist reviews to uncover Britain's most spine-chilling destinations.

As Halloween approaches, the company examined almost 180,000 TripAdvisor reviews across 30 famously haunted UK sites, scanning them for keywords including haunted, ghosts, eerie, sinister, and scary.

Shrewsbury Prison

Renowned as one of the most haunted prisons in the world, Shrewsbury Prison has a long and chilling history. The Victorian-era jail once held thousands of inmates and is said to echo with the spirits of its past - from former prisoners to executioners.

Today, it draws visitors from across the country for its eerie tours and immersive experiences.

The attraction has become one of Shrewsbury's most successful tourist destinations and a popular filming location for major TV and streaming productions.

Earlier this year, the site featured in Disney thriller The Stolen Girl.

To mark the Halloween season, the prison is inviting residents to "dare to step inside" one of the country’s most haunted jails.

This October half-term, between October 25 and November 2, the attraction is hosting a Halloween Trick or Treat Trail, included with day entry.

Families can search for hidden items, solve a mysterious puzzle, and unlock prizes in a ghoulishly fun adventure.