Firefighters called to former Shropshire Council HQ Shirehall after 'malicious' alarm activation after hours

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SRFS) was notified of the fire alarm activation at Shirehall in Shrewsbury around 8.37pm on Tuesday (October 28). One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury Fire Station.

Crews investigated the alarm activation, and according to the fire service, determined that a call point had been "maliciously" activated.

No fire was found, and SRFS said the incident was "left with a responsible person" at the site.

Shirehall in Shrewsbury. Photo: Steve Leath

Shirehall, an ageing 1960s building, was officially closed to the public in February after its closure to council staff in November 2024. The council decided to vacate the premises as part of cost-saving measures linked to its ongoing financial difficulties.

The building had cost the authority around £1.3 million a year to maintain and required significant investment to bring it up to modern standards, according to Shropshire Council.

Shropshire Council has since moved its operations to The Guildhall in Frankwell - a move it expected would save approximately £600,000 each year.