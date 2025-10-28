Trains not running between Shrewsbury and Cardiff after emergency services incident

Transport for Wales (TfW) said: "Due to the emergency services dealing with an incident near the railway between Abergavenny and Hereford the line towards Shrewsbury is blocked."

Disruption is expected until the end of service today.

Shrewsbury Railway Station. Picture: LDRS

It said: "Services on our Cardiff - Manchester Piccadilly/Holyhead route in both directions are disrupted and may be cancelled, delayed or revised."

Lines between Shrewsbury and Cardiff have been closed.

The TFW website says buses have been organised at Shrewsbury, Hereford and Newport to assist customers, or tickets can be used on Cross Country, Great Western, Northern, Avanti West Coast and West Midlands Railway where appropriate at no extra cost.

To plan your journey, go to https://tfw.wales/plan-a-journey.