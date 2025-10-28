Shoppers spend over £10 million in Shrewsbury throughout September as town centre enjoys spending boom

Footfall in Shrewsbury rose by 11 per cent year-on-year, while town centre sales also increased by 6.4 per cent, with customers spending 8 per cent more on average compared to the same month last year, according to data published by Shrewsbury BID.

In total, shoppers spent £10.23 million across the town centre, with an average transaction value of £20.86. The typical shopper spent £89.78 over the course of the month.

The food and drink sector led the way, generating £3.52 million in spending during September. Fashion retailers followed with £1.8 million, while health and beauty businesses recorded £1.45 million. Grocery stores saw spending of £1.42 million, and general retail outlets accounted for £773,000 in sales.

Shropshire Council said the figures "paint a bright picture" for Shrewsbury's economic vitality, at a time when national trends show a downturn - with overall Great Britain retail sales falling by 4 per cent during the same period.

Shoppers spent more than £10 million in Shrewsbury town centre throughout September

Seb Slater, Executive Director of Shrewsbury BID, said: "It’s encouraging to see such positive results through the early autumn and after the key visitor period of the summer holidays, with both footfall and sales significantly outperforming national trends.

"The strength of Shrewsbury’s offer and economic mix of independent and national offerings is getting noticed nationally - and we’re seeing great momentum heading into the final quarter of the year.

"It’s clear that local customers remain loyal to their high street and we are confident they’ll continue to choose Shrewsbury as a brilliant place to shop, eat and spend time."

The data was compiled by Shrewsbury BID's partners Beauclair and MRI Springboard. Local traders have also welcomed the positive results.

Vonny Simons, founder of independent toy shop The Toybox that recently moved from Wyle Cop to a larger High Street unit, said: "It’s reassuring to see footfall and average spend increasing on the high street, especially as we’ve invested heavily in the new store.

"We’re thrilled that the people of Shrewsbury have taken us to their hearts and are enjoying spending their hard-earned money on quality over quantity when it comes to children’s gifting."

Elisa Lewis, Store Manager at Marks & Spencer Shrewsbury and a member of the Shrewsbury BID board, added: "September felt really busy, vibrant and full of buzz in Shrewsbury - on the weekends especially.

"Footfall felt noticeably higher, and this data reflects that. It’s fantastic to see the town performing so well and continuing to outperform the national picture, thanks to a loyal customer base and a great mix of independents and high street names."

Shrewsbury BID continues to monitor footfall and retail performance each month using the insights to support local businesses and shape town centre strategy.

The organisation has also recently enhanced its Work in Shrewsbury Data Hub, providing more detailed, accessible data for existing town centre businesses, and those considering setting up a business in Shrewsbury.