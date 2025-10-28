Car rolls several times on road near Shropshire/Wales border leaving man in critical condition - police launch appeal

The incident involved a black Volkswagen Golf that was travelling from Lower Wollop towards Rowley on an unnamed country road at around 6.30pm on Monday (October 27).

According to West Mercia Police, the car struck a grass verge, causing it to roll several times.

The driver, a 20-year-old man, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Police are now appealing for information and are urging anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the vehicle beforehand to come forward.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "Officers are appealing to anyone who thinks they may have seen the car in the period leading up to the collision, which would have been travelling from the direction of Shrewsbury, or saw the collision itself to get in contact."

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service service sent crews from Minsterley and Wellington fire stations to the scene, with four fire crews in total attending the incident.

An operations officer was also in attendance to help coordinate the emergency response. Crews from Mid and West Wales Fire Service also provided assistance.

An SRFS spokesperson said firefighters made one car "safe".

Any witnesses or anyone with information is being asked to email SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk.