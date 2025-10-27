'More attractive, cleaner and safer' - Final phase of Shrewsbury bus shelter upgrades is underway

Over the past two years, more than 100 of Shrewsbury's ageing blue bus shelters have been replaced with more modern, durable and "visually appealing" designs.

Residents have been told to expect the final shelters in the town centre to be replaced in the coming weeks. Shrewsbury Town Council said the new shelters provide a "tidier and unformed look", designed to be low-maintenance and better suited to Shrewsbury's busy urban environment.

Several of the new shelters have been designed to accommodate sedum roofs that are prepared and cultivated by the council's horticultural team at Weeping Cross Nursery, aligning with the council's focus on sustainability and biodiversity.

One of the new bus shelters in Shrewsbury town centre. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council

It's hoped these 'green roofs' will help enhance local biodiversity, absorb rainwater, and improve the town's visual landscape.

The project forms part of Shrewsbury Town Council's wider ambition to improve local infrastructure and enhance the appearance of public spaces across the county town.

Councillor David Vasmer, Chair of the Town Council’s Operations Committee, said: "This project has been a major investment in our town’s public spaces and transport infrastructure.

"The new bus shelters are not only more attractive, but they also create a cleaner, safer, and more comfortable experience for people waiting for buses. It’s fantastic to see this long-term improvement taking shape across Shrewsbury."

Shrewsbury Town Council thanked residents for their patience while the final installations are completed and said it looks forward to seeing the town benefit from these improved facilities for years to come.

Councillor Rob Wilson, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, added: "This programme demonstrates the Town Council’s commitment to continuous improvement and to providing high-quality facilities for our residents.

"The inclusion of sedum roofs shows how we can make small but meaningful contributions to sustainability while keeping Shrewsbury looking vibrant and welcoming."