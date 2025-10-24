Shrewsbury girl injured by e-bike on pavement - police appeal after riders left the scene

Officers said the girl had been walking on Preston Street in the town at around 8.15pm on Saturday, October 4, when she was hit.

The two people on the bike left the scene.

A spokesman for Shrewsbury Police urged anyone with information to contact them.

He said: "We are appealing for witnesses to a collision between a pedestrian and e-bike in Shrewsbury.

"The collision happened around 8.15pm on Saturday, October 4, when a girl was walking along the pavement on Preston Street and an e-bike, with two people on it, collided with her.

"The two people on the bike then left the area.

"The girl sustained injuries as a result of the collision.

"Officers would like to hear from anybody who saw the collision and from anyone who has dashcam footage from around the time it happened.

"Please contact PC Clarke by emailing louise.clarke@westmercia.police.uk."