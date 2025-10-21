The Dingle helps Shrewsbury seal triple award success at Heart of England in Bloom Awards

The jewel in the crown of Shrewsbury's Quarry earned two special awards, while the county town also secured a Gold Award in the Small City/City category.

The much-loved garden, famous for its vibrant floral displays and tranquil setting, received glowing praise at the Royal Horticultural Society's (RHS) Heart of England in Bloom Awards ceremony, held at the Three Counties Showground in Malvern earlier today (October 21).

Shrewsbury's stunning showpiece garden helped the town secure three major awards: a Gold Award in the small city/city category, Outstanding Achievement for The Dingle, and the Mike Garwood Memorial Trophy.

The Mike Garwood Memorial Trophy is a discretionary honour presented to recognise exceptional horticultural achievement - and this year, judges awarded it to The Dingle.

Judges visited Shrewsbury in July

Judges visited Shrewsbury on July 22 for a four-hour tour which began at Salop Leisure's Love2Stay Touring & Glamping Resort, and included stops at locations including Shrewsbury Town Council's Weeping Cross Depot and the award-winning Dingle gardens.

Stuart Farmer, Chairman of the Shrewsbury in Bloom Committee was over the moon with the result, especially after a challenging summer.

"We’re absolutely thrilled with this result, particularly after what has been a very challenging season," he said. "The team has had to contend with an exceptionally dry summer, which made maintaining our floral displays a real test.

"Our judging day also acted as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Britain in Bloom judging the following week, which gave us a valuable opportunity to test the route and make some final improvements.

"It’s a huge credit to everyone involved - from our dedicated town council staff to our community volunteers - who continue to make Shrewsbury such a vibrant and welcoming place."

Rob Wilson, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, added: "I’m incredibly proud of the dedication shown by our staff and partners throughout what has been a hot and dry summer. Their hard work and creativity have ensured that Shrewsbury continues to flourish, and it’s that commitment which helps make our town such a fabulous place to live, work, and visit.

The Dingle in Shrewsbury's Quarry Park

"These awards recognise not just the beauty of our displays, but the pride and teamwork that underpin everything we do."

Shrewsbury Town Council also thanked Shrewsbury BID, which helped engage local businesses in supporting the town's hanging basket scheme. More than 200 baskets were installed on shopfronts across the town centre.

The BID also partnered with the Shrewsbury Arts Trail to run a competition inviting young artists to create floral interpretations of Shrewsbury. The winning designs were turned into colourful flags that adorned the High Street ahead of the Bloom judging days.

Success in this year's competition comes after Shrewsbury also took home three awards last year - the Horticultural Excellence, Small City and Overall Winner awards.

The Shrewsbury in Bloom Committee will now await the results of the Britain in Bloom national competition, with the awards ceremony set to take place in Brighton next Friday (October 31).