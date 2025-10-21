Shrewsbury residents invited to honour Remembrance Sunday and those who gave their lives in service

Current and former members of the Armed Forces, civic leaders, and residents will come together for the day of national reflection on Sunday, November 9.

The annual event brings the community together to remember those who fell in the two World Wars and subsequent conflicts, and to show support for those who continue to serve today.

Mayor of Shrewsbury Alex Wagner will lead a civic procession from Shrewsbury Castle at 10.30am, accompanied by units of HM Forces, veterans, councillors, former mayors, magistrates, and representatives from service and civilian organisations.

Remembrance Sunday in Shrewsbury 2024. Picture: Drones-z.

The procession, led by the Bligny Band and Bugles of the Shropshire Army Cadet Force, will follow a route through Castle Gates, Castle Street, Pride Hill, Mardol Head, and St John’s Hill, arriving at the War Memorial in the Quarry.

A memorial service will begin at 10.50am, featuring the sounding of the last post, followed by a two-minute silence and the reveille. Wreaths will then be laid in remembrance of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Following the service, the mayoral party will proceed to the saluting dais on St Chad's Terrace, where a march-past and salute will take place. Military units and organisations will then march from the Quarry main gates towards Quarry Place.

Councillor Alex Wagner said: "On Remembrance Sunday, we gather as a community to honour the brave souls who gave their lives in service to our nation. It is a solemn time to reflect on their sacrifice, to express our gratitude, and to stand together in remembrance.

"As we pay tribute to those who secured our freedoms, let us also hold in our hearts those impacted by conflicts still unfolding across the globe. The phrase ‘Lest We Forget’ continues to echo with deep meaning and enduring relevance."

To ensure the safety of all participants and spectators, rolling road closures will be in effect from 9.30am to 12.30pm. Roads affected include Castle Street, Pride Hill, Shoplatch, St John’s Hill, and St Chad’s Terrace, with closures timed to allow the parade to pass safely.

Shrewsbury Town Council said St Chad’s Terrace will remain closed for a longer period to accommodate the service and march-past. Regular weekend town centre road closures on Wyle Cop (uphill), High Street, and Shoplatch will be suspended until the event concludes at approximately midday.

The mayor will also join representatives of the Royal British Legion for a two-minute silence in The Square, Shrewsbury, at 10.45am on Tuesday, November 11, to mark Armistice Day.