Founder of Katie's Kids Kitchen launches 'exciting' new 'family-friendly' Shrewsbury venture

After more than a decade of inspiring children through cooking, Katie Wellington, the founder of the Katie’s Kids Kitchen, is opening 'Heartleys by Katie'.

Located at Hartleys Business Centre in Shrewsbury, Heartleys brings all of Katie’s passions together under one roof - a cookery school for children, a tearoom for family gatherings and events, and the 'Forest Nook & Enchanted Garden' indoor spaces.

Katie opened her children’s cookery school in 2010 at Shrewsbury Market Hall.

Heartleys by Katie has opened in Shrewsbury.

As demand grew the business moved to a larger premises at St Julian’s Friars, allowing it to host more classes.

Katie’s passion for teaching children to cook was inspired by her own experiences as a parent.

She explained: “Cooking with my children showed me how much it builds confidence, independence, and curiosity. It’s about far more than food — it’s about life skills, teamwork, and joy.”

Heartleys by Katie has opened in Shrewsbury.

In 2014, Katie expanded her vision by opening a children’s nursery in Shrewsbury, a setting that blended outdoor play among fruit trees with a curriculum rooted in practical life skills.

After 11 years, Katie stepped away from the nursery in March this year, and is continuing on her "mission to inspire young families" through her latest venture — Heartleys by Katie.

Heartleys by Katie has opened in Shrewsbury.

The cookery school at Heartleys provides a bright, creative space offering 'Little Sprinkles classes' for children aged two to five years old, after-school cookery for children five and over, and holiday workshops, including themed events like Halloween specials.

Heartleys also includes 'The Rose Tea Room'.

Designed by Katie herself the charming tearoom offers homemade treats, luxury drinks, and afternoon tea - available for family gatherings and celebrations with 48 hours’ notice.

Heartleys by Katie has opened in Shrewsbury.

The final element of the new enterprise is the 'Forest Nook & Enchanted Garden', described as "two beautiful indoor spaces that encourage calm play, imagination, and mindfulness — a sanctuary for children and families alike".

Katie added: "Katie’s Kids Kitchen has always been about connection. Heartleys by Katie is everything I’ve dreamed of bringing together — a place for families to connect, for children to discover the joy of cooking, and for everyone to take a moment to slow down and enjoy something homemade.”

Heartleys by Katie is open daily, with all play sessions and classes available to book online.