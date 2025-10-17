Shrewsbury allotment group wins national award from budget supermarket Aldi

Column Allotment Society in Shrewsbury, which has more than 100 plots, was selected by a panel of judges at Aldi.

The judges praised the society’s strong commitment to sustainability, its dedication to growing and donating produce to local food banks, and the way it has cultivated a vibrant community spirit through the allotments.

The competition invited people across the UK to share photos and stories about their allotments, celebrating the people, produce and passion behind these shared spaces.

Column Allotment Society in Shrewsbury has won a nationwide competition with Aldi.

The winners have received a special hamper of plants, donated by Aldi’s plant supplier, Ivan Ambrose, to help the space continue to bloom.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We were so impressed by the amazing entries from allotments across the UK and it has been fantastic to shine a light on the people and stories behind them. These spaces are more than just gardens, they’re communities in action.

“Column Allotment Society stood out for their creativity, the welcoming space they’ve created for local growers, and their inspiring work supporting nearby food banks. They’re a brilliant example of what community gardening is all about.”

Carina Newman, Secretary of Column Allotment Society, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have received Aldi’s Best Community Allotment for our site in Shropshire.

"It’s a fantastic recognition of the work our members put in year-round, not only to support each other, but to make a difference to those in need across our wider community. We’re proud to be part of something that brings people together through growing.”