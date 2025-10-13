Well-known Shrewsbury hotelier, publican, and Charles Darwin expert Henry Quinn dies

Online tributes to Mr Quinn have described him as a true Shrewsbury legend.

After a blossoming catering career in Birmingham and Leicester, Henry arrived in Shrewsbury in 1973 to manage Tiffany’s nightclub, said to be the first late-licensed (to 2am) venue in Shropshire.

Following three successful years there, he became the publican of The Wheatsheaf on the High Street in 1976, then took on The Riverboat in 1978, which was soon affectionately renamed Quinnies. In 1985, he built and opened The Queen Victoria pub, and two years later bought The Britannia Hotel, renaming it The Shrewsbury Hotel. Henry sold the hotel in 1998, retiring after a remarkable and hard-earned career in hospitality.

Henry Quinn

Henry was deeply devoted to local football. Bricklayers Sports Club, an amateur pub league team in the county town which he sponsored and managed for at least a decade, went unbeaten for seven straight years and even reached national level under his leadership. His flagship team became legendary across the region, known simply as “The Immortals".

The first Shrewsbury amateur team he started and managed was "Tiffany's All Stars".

During the 1990s Henry also shared his pride in Shrewsbury as a town history guide. His encyclopaedic knowledge of Charles Darwin and the Darwin family earned him the affectionate nickname “Mr Darwin,” and he wrote several novels drawing on his knowledge of the family, as well as a memoir of his days working in the Leicester Palais de Danse in the 1960s.

It told of his encounters with the famous - and infamous - of the time, including The Beatles, The Kray brothers, The Rolling Stones, Cream, Chuck Berry, The Who and Engelbert Humperdinck.

Henry is survived by widow Liz, children Tara, Jim, Ashley and Paul, and grandchildren Andy, Logan and Dylan. The family say they will "forever remember his warmth, humour, and unwavering passion for life".

A wake will be held in Derby later this month - those wishing to attend can contact Jim Quinn on Facebook for details.