Camp housing 'hero' Afghan families at Shropshire military barracks closes after nearly two years

Nesscliffe Barracks, between Shrewsbury and Oswestry, was adapted as a short-term home for Afghan families who escaped the Taliban back in 2023.

Their work including as interpreters was vital to the successful deployment of British forces – but this work also made them and their families targets for the Taliban.

As a result, more than 15,000 people have come to Britain so far as part of the Afghan Resettlement and Assistance Policy, also known as ARAP. Camps were set up in various locations across the country to help them begin progressing to UK citizenship.

Afghan civilians began arriving at Nesscliffe in October 2023, with the camp running for almost two years until it finally closed last month.

In all 242 families have passed through the camp in those 23 months, a total of 1,515 Afghan civilians, all of whom have now moved on to more permanent accommodation.

The news has been confirmed by The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH), the lead provider for the health needs of families at the camp.

Maternity services were provided by The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust, while health visitor services were provided by the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust.

Rebecca Warren, a nurse leader at RJAH who also serves as a reservist with 202 (Midlands) Multi-Role Medical Regiment, led the work for the hospital.

She said: “This was something that happened very quickly. When I was first asked to get involved with this back in 2023, we were basically given 48 hours to get the Nesscliffe camp up and running, so it was a huge undertaking.

“We had no idea then that it would run for nearly two years and the operation changed several times, but throughout all that what we saw was fantastic team spirit and seamless collaboration between the armed forces and all the health organisations here in Shropshire. I was proud to be leading such a dedicated team.

“I’ve been lucky to do many rewarding things during my nursing career, but this has been right up there.

“These Afghans are true heroes who took incredible risks to support British forces on deployment, and it is the least that we owe them to now be able to ensure they can lead safe lives with their families over here in the UK.

"Some of their stories have inspired me, and I know they will go on to make further valuable contributions to British life.”

RJAH chief executive Stacey Keegan said: “This was an unusual project for us to be asked to lead, given that we are a specialist orthopaedic hospital, but it was an honour that we were asked to do so.



“I am proud of health colleagues across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin who came together to make this possible and deliver such a positive outcome.

"I want to thank and commend each and every one of them, and especially Rebecca, whose commitment and attention to detail ensured its success.”

The closure of the camp was marked by a short ceremony hosted at the Headley Court Veterans’ Orthopaedic Centre in Oswestry. At that event, a number of two star commendations were awarded to key health staff involved in the project, while Ms Warren's leadership was marked with a special three star commendation.