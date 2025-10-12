The application to Shropshire Council by Oakley Farming Ltd is for a site to the west of The Maitlands in Dorrington, near Shrewsbury.

A planning statement prepared by Berrys explains that the proposal comes after previous plans for three homes on a parcel of land next to the application site were approved.

The site of the new scheme would be accessed through an entrance planned as part of the previous proposal - off The Maitlands via Church Road.

The site of the proposed homes. Photo: Google

The statement submitted with the application says: "This outline application proposes a new residential development of 15 dwellings. Each dwelling will have a private garden area. Onsite parking will also be provided."

The makeup of the housing proposed includes four two-bedroom properties, nine three-bedroom properties, and two four-bedroom properties.

The statement adds: "Each dwelling would be modest in size, providing small family-sized accommodation to meet the needs of the area. There are a range of detached and semi-detached dwellings. The proposed mix is similar to the surrounding residential areas and will help cater to a variety of family needs."

A decision on the proposal will be taken at a later date.