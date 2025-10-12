Plans lodged for 15 new homes opposite village hall near Shrewsbury
Plans have been submitted to build 15 homes opposite a village hall.
The application to Shropshire Council by Oakley Farming Ltd is for a site to the west of The Maitlands in Dorrington, near Shrewsbury.
A planning statement prepared by Berrys explains that the proposal comes after previous plans for three homes on a parcel of land next to the application site were approved.
The site of the new scheme would be accessed through an entrance planned as part of the previous proposal - off The Maitlands via Church Road.
The statement submitted with the application says: "This outline application proposes a new residential development of 15 dwellings. Each dwelling will have a private garden area. Onsite parking will also be provided."
The makeup of the housing proposed includes four two-bedroom properties, nine three-bedroom properties, and two four-bedroom properties.
The statement adds: "Each dwelling would be modest in size, providing small family-sized accommodation to meet the needs of the area. There are a range of detached and semi-detached dwellings. The proposed mix is similar to the surrounding residential areas and will help cater to a variety of family needs."
A decision on the proposal will be taken at a later date.
