Major A-road between Shrewsbury and Welsh border facing week of overnight closures

A week of nighttime closures is facing drivers on the A458 between Shrewsbury and Welshpool next week for resurfacing work.

The road closure order will be in place along the road between 10pm and 7am from Monday, October 13 to Saturday, October 18.

Between October 13 and 16, the closure will be in place around Halfway House, between Rowton Avenue and Marche Lane.

On October 17, the road will then close between Churncote Roundabout and But Lane in Ford.

The work will be carried out by National Highways, who say clearly signed diversions will be in place.