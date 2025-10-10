Countdown on as Shrewsbury awaits results of prestigious Bloom competitions

Shrewsbury Town Council is eagerly waiting to see if the county town will once again be recognised as one of the country’s most beautiful and environmentally conscious places.

Having been judged during the summer, the town will learn its fate in the Royal Horticultural Society's (RHS) Bloom competitions later this month.

Town council representatives will attend the RHS Heart of England in Bloom competition regional awards ceremony on October 21 at the Four Counties Showground in Malvern.

Attention will then turn to the Britain in Bloom national finals, which take place in Brighton on October 31, where Shrewsbury will represent the Heart of England region in the small city/city category.

Judges assessed Shrewsbury’s blooming beauty during summer. Picture: Shrewsbury Town Council

Stuart Farmer, chair of the Shrewsbury in Bloom Committee, said: "I would like to thank all of the town council staff, members of the Bloom committee, and the many community groups who have worked so hard throughout the year to make Shrewsbury look its best.

"Their dedication and teamwork has been truly outstanding. We’re all looking forward to the results and remain optimistic that our collective effort and pride in the town will be reflected in the awards."

Judges assessed Shrewsbury’s Bloom campaign, which includes vibrant floral displays, sustainable planting schemes, and strong community partnerships.

Shrewsbury faces strong competition at the national Britain in Bloom finals from Aberdeen Communities Together, Chorley in Bloom, Derry City, Harrogate in Bloom, the London Borough of Tower Hamlets, Royal Tunbridge Wells in Bloom, and Torquay in Bloom.

Last year Shrewsbury celebrated great success, taking home the 'Horticultural Excellence', 'Small City', and 'Overall Winner' awards in the Heart of England in Bloom competition.

Each year, more than 300,000 summer bedding plants feature in Shrewsbury’s floral displays, with more than 10,000 plants grown from cuttings of the previous year’s blooms.

Rob Wilson, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, added: "I have received so many comments about the standards of our flowers this year and I must praise staff for their efforts in what has been a hot, dry summer. It really goes a long way to making Shrewsbury a fabulous place to live, work and visit."