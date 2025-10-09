Volunteers haul one-tonne gun through Shropshire on 1,000-mile charity challenge

Organised by Military vs Cancer, hundreds of people are helping to drag the cannon 1,000 miles (1,609km) from John O'Groats in Scotland to Land's End in Cornwall, via a series of checkpoints.

The extraordinary feat of strength and endurance aims to raise £150,000 to support serving and former Armed Forces personnel, veterans, and their families affected by cancer.

The challenge began on September 1 at John O’Groats, with a team of around 20 serving military personnel, veterans, volunteers and celebrities taking turns to haul the 1,000kg gun - roughly the equivalent weight of a fully grown male giraffe - up to 25 miles per day.

Participants are enduring up to 10-hour days of intense physical effort, burning more than 6,000 calories daily as they battle fatigue, blisters, traffic and unpredictable weather. In total, more than 1,300 people are expected to take part over the 45-day journey, which is due to end at Land’s End later this month.

On Tuesday, the team were welcomed to RAF Shawbury as they made their way towards Shrewsbury. Picture: Military vs Cancer/Dave Granger

On Tuesday (October 7) the team were welcomed to RAF Shawbury as they made their way towards Shrewsbury, where they received a warm reception from residents.

David Bathgate, 56, CEO of Military vs Cancer and the man behind the idea, is completing the entire route.

He said: "Military vs Cancer is dedicated to providing direct support to those who need it most, and this event is about showing what can be achieved when people come together with determination and purpose."

The challenge has already drawn national attention and widespread community support. World’s Strongest Man Tom Stoltman joined the team earlier in the journey at Alness in Scotland to show his backing.

David added: "This all wouldn’t be possible without the support of thousands of volunteers, companies and members of the public who are donating to the charity - and we’d like to thank the people of Shrewsbury and Hereford for coming out to cheer us on."

Funds raised will go towards nursing care, travel costs for treatment, home adaptations, respite breaks, special experiences for those with terminal diagnoses, and peer support.

Mark Barnes, a Military vs Cancer trustee and former weapons engineer who served from 1988 to 1996, is also taking part in the challenge. His daughter was diagnosed with cancer at 16.

He said: "This is a cause very close to my heart. My daughter was diagnosed with cancer at 16, so I know first-hand how important it is to receive support from charities. With my own military background, and my son having served as a submariner for nearly nine years, it means even more to me."

"It means so much to represent the military on this challenge and to personally be a small part of this epic achievement, which I’m sure will not only be remembered for the enormity of the challenge, but also for the money it raises to help military families around the UK deal with their battle with cancer."

Although the challenge is not being verified as a world record, organisers believe this is the first time that a one-tonne field gun has been pulled the full length of the country.

To support the challenge, people can donate on the official Crowdfunder page at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/field-gun-pull-2025.