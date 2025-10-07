Firefighters tackle 'large quantity of rubbish being burned' near petrol station in Shrewsbury
Fire crews were called out to a "large quantity of rubbish being burned" near a petrol station in Shrewsbury.
By Megan Jones
Published
Last updated
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Thieves Lane in Shrewsbury at around 11.30pm yesterday (Monday) after a report of a fire in the open.
As crews from around the county were busy tackling a major fire at the nearby Oxon Priory pub, one crew from Wellington fire station rushed to Thieves Lane.
Upon arrival, the crew found the incident involved a "large quantity of rubbish being burned in land near a petrol station".
The team extingushed the fire and reported the scene under control by 11.51pm.