Firefighters tackle 'large quantity of rubbish being burned' near petrol station in Shrewsbury

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to Thieves Lane in Shrewsbury at around 11.30pm yesterday (Monday) after a report of a fire in the open.

As crews from around the county were busy tackling a major fire at the nearby Oxon Priory pub, one crew from Wellington fire station rushed to Thieves Lane.

A petrol station on Thieves Lane, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

Upon arrival, the crew found the incident involved a "large quantity of rubbish being burned in land near a petrol station".

The team extingushed the fire and reported the scene under control by 11.51pm.