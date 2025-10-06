Fine art experts to value items at 'Big Mend' event in Shrewsbury

Organised by Shrewsbury Repair Café, the event is being held on Saturday, October 18, from 10am to 2pm at Prestfelde School, Shrewsbury, supported by Veolia, the team managing Shropshire’s waste and recycling collections, and Halls Fine Art, Shrewsbury.

Celebrating International Repair Day, it promises to be a fun, practical, and community-focused event, bringing people together to give well-loved items a new lease of life.

People are being asked to take along broken household items and watch them be repaired by skilled volunteers at repair stations.

Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley from Halls Fine Art.

They can fix electrical items, ornaments, mechanical items, clothing, textiles, clocks, hand and power tools and toys.

Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley and Caroline Dennard from Halls Fine Art will be on hand to provide expert valuations for items including jewellery, silver, ceramics, glass and militaria.

Whether it is an item to be repaired or an antique that has been tucked away at home gathering dust, Maryanne and Caroline will value it.

“We are delighted to be supporting The Big Mend Event and can’t wait to see what’s brought in for us to value,” said Caroline Dennard, ceramics, glass and militaria specialist. “Antiques are sometimes thrown away by their owners without any thought for their potential value.

“It’s always better to be safe than sorry. Who knows, owners might have items worth a small fortune in their home which are just waiting to be discovered?”

Refreshments will be provided at the event, which aims to reduce waste and save money by repairing instead of replacing.

There’s no need to prebook an appointment - just turn up with items.

Donations are welcome for any fixes carried out on the day.

For more information about the valuation of antiques and collectibles, contact Halls Fine Art on 01743 450 700 (option 4) or email fineart@hallsgb.com.