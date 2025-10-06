In response Julia Buckley, Labour MP for Shrewsbury, has written to Darren Jones MP, the chief secretary to the Prime Minister, to ask for more information about the scheme.

Keir Starmer announced last week that the new ID system would be introduced in 2029, and would be mandatory for people working in the UK as part of a bid to tackle illegal migration.

The photo IDs would be stored on smartphones in a similar way to digital bank cards and would contain information on the holder’s name, residency status, date of birth and nationality.

Ministers have said the ID will only be required as proof of the right to work, but there is scope for its use to be widened in future to access public services.

It is expected to be subject to consultation and may require legislation.

More than two-and-a-half million people have signed a petition opposing the plans and calling them “a step towards mass surveillance and digital control”.

Posting on social media Mrs Buckley said the concerns raised by the public had prompted her to write to the government over the matter.

Julia Buckley speaking during Prime Minister's Questions. Picture: Julia Buckley MP.

In a post alongside a copy of the letter submitted to government she said: "The Government’s Digital ID proposal will be free and accessible to everyone, including those currently digitally excluded. Importantly, the Government has set out that Digital ID will not be compulsory, and that there will be no sanctions for those who choose not to possess one.

"However, I recognise and share concerns about the impact on our civil liberties by requiring Digital ID in circumstances such as proving one's right to work.

"I have therefore written to Darren Jones MP, Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, to set out the concerns that have been raised with me by residents and ask for reassurances around the safeguards that will be brought in.

"I will share his response with all those who have written to me once I hear back from the Minister.

"The Government has also been clear that it will be consulting with the public on the best way to bring these proposals forward as primary legislation, and I will again share details of this consultation with all who have written to me about this in due course."

In her letter Mrs Buckley said: "I am writing to you having been inundated with emails from Shrewsbury constituents regarding the Government's plans to introduce Digital ID.

"Many are greatly concerned about the impact these plans will have on our civil liberties, the risk of hackers accessing personal data, and the accessibility of the scheme to those who are digitally excluded.

"I would be grateful if you could set out for me what safeguards against the above will be in place with this scheme, and the steps the government will be taking to consult with those concerned.

"I recognise that such schemes have been successfully implemented abroad, and I would be grateful if you could share with me how the UK's scheme will be shaped by lessons learned from countries such as Estonia, Denmark and Australia, to make our scheme as robust and accessible as possible."