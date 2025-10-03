Firefighters tackle late-night bedroom fire at house in Shrewsbury

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 11.46pm yesterday (October 2) reporting a house fire on New Street.

Two fire crews from Shrewsbury Fire Station were sent to the scene. Operations and fire investigations officers also attended to coordinate the emergency response.

West Mercia Police and land ambulance crews were also present at the incident.

According to the fire service, crews arrived to a fire involving a second-floor bedsit.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and a covering jet to extinguish the flames.

Positive pressure ventilation was used to clear smoke from the property, and a thermal imaging camera was used to check for any remaining hotspots.

Firefighters were finished at the scene by 1.05am.