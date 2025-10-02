Shrewsbury caravan park owners call for stop to Oxon Lidl plans - here's why

Lidl UK submitted proposals to Shropshire Council for a site at Oxon, off Welshpool Road, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury earlier this year.

The company wants to build a new supermarket, along with a retail unit, drive-thru, and 11 houses.

The area is already the focus of major housing development as part of what is called the 'Shrewsbury West Sustainable Urban Extension' (SUE), made up separate developments which include a total of more than 700 homes.

The proposed site of the new Lidl development off Welshpool Road. Picture: From Above Drone Photography

Now Morris Leisure, which owns Oxon Touring and Holiday Home Park, on Little Oxon Lane, has called for Shropshire Council to reject or defer any decision on the Lidl application.