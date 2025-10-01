Opera highlights and hits from musical concert to take place at Shrewsbury Abbey

The event, which takes place at 7.30pm on October 18, is being organised by Shrewsbury Choral.

The programme will include Johann Strauss’ operetta Die Fledermaus, Leonard Bernstein’s operetta Candide, and Rodgers and Hammersteins’ The Sound of Music.

Shrewsbury Choral will be led by their Musical Director, Dr Martin Cook, and they will be accompanied by the British Police Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Dr Richard Jenkinson, Musical Director.

Jenny Worley, Chair of Shrewsbury Choral said: “What promises to be a highly-entertaining evening of popular music has only been made possible by the generous support of the Wynn Foundation and from Mr and Mrs Matthews of the Prince Rupert Hotel in Shrewsbury.

"Their sponsorship is very much appreciated and it has made it possible for our audience to enjoy some golden memories of classic music created many years ago, but which still linger in people’s memories.

"We are also extremely proud to be accompanied by one of the finest non-professional orchestras in the UK; the award-winning British Police Symphony Orchestra and their wealth of talent and dedication will provide an integral contribution to this fabulous concert."

Tickets for the performance are available online now, from Pengwern Books on Fish Street in Shrewsbury, by calling 01743 232236, from choir members directly, or on the door on the night.