Former Shrewsbury church sells for triple guide price in auction: With buyer's future plans for the site confirmed

Greenfields Methodist Church on Greenfields Street, was the last of Halls auctioneers’ bumper £2m collective property and land auction at the company’s Battlefield headquarters in Shrewsbury on Friday.

All 16 lots sold for a combined sum exceeding £2 million.

The church went for £156,000 - three times its estimated guide price.

Greenfields Methodist Church in Shrewsbury.

Halls has now revealed the new owner's plans for the building.

Halls chairman Allen Gittins, who organised the auction, said: “The church was purchased by an online bidder who plans to convert the building into residential apartments, subject to planning consent.

Inside Greenfields Methodist Church in Shrewsbury.

“It was the first time that we had introduced online bidding at our collective property and land auctions and it demonstrated how traditional and modern sale methods can combine successfully.”

The substantial church has 3,800 square feet of internal accommodation.

Inside Greenfields Methodist Church in Shrewsbury.

Located in a residential area within walking distance of the town centre, the church was sold for Shropshire & Marches Methodist Circuit.

The first Greenfields Wesleyan Methodist Church was a small "tin tabernacle" built in 1890, which was replaced by the larger, current building in 1908, after two years of fundraising.

Inside Greenfields Methodist Church in Shrewsbury.

Wesleyan was dropped from its name in 1935.

Built in the ‘Art Nouveau Gothic’ style, which included a tower and steeple, the church was reputedly capable of seating 250 people with an additional 250 in the school room, if necessary.

Numerous interesting original features are retained, including timber panelling, superb stained glass windows, an altar with timber balustrades, pulpit and pipe organ.

A major feature is the extensive accommodation which includes an entrance porch, chapel, vestry, cellars, school room, lobby, WCs, kitchen, meeting room and reception hall.

Mr Gittins said the high rooms in the church made it possible to add a second floor, subject to obtaining planning consent. “There are very few buildings around with such potential as this,” he added.

The church closed earlier this year.

It came after warnings about the future viability of the building, with not enough people attending to keep it operating as a church.

Entries are now being accepted for Halls’ next collective auction on Friday, November 28.Contact Mr Gittins on Tel: 01691 622602 for more information.