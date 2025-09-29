Firefighters tackle blaze at retirement complex in Shrewsbury

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received an emergency call at around 4.34pm today (Monday), reporting a property fire at Summerfield Place on Wenlock Road.

Two fire engines from Shrewsbury Fire Station were mobilised to the scene, along with an operations officer.

According to the fire service, the incident was caused by unattended cooking, though the fire was already out when crews arrived.

Firefighters made the scene safe, and no further action was required. The stop message was received at 4.56pm, indicating firefighters were finished at the scene.