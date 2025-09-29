Shrewsbury Town Council said that work to repair the lamps on the town's Greyfriars Bridge would be taking place this evening (Monday).

It explained that the lighting had been subject to persistent failures, related to water getting into the system.

A statement from the council said: "Upon investigation, our team have discovered that a section of concealed mild-steel conduit had severely corroded, allowing water to enter the system and disrupt the supply.

Councillors Alex Wagner and Kate Halliday

"While temporary repairs were carried out, the exceptional rainfall experienced on Saturday, September 20, led to another failure of the lights."

Alex Wagner, town councillor for Quarry and Coton Hill, said: "Keeping our town safe and accessible is a top priority. This solution makes sure the bridge is properly lit while longer-term repair works are arranged. I’d like to thank officers and contractors for responding so promptly to this issue."

The town council said it is "acting swiftly" to put in place a reliable interim solution, adding: "Working in partnership with Shropshire Council, who are responsible for the bridge structure, our electrical contractor is installing modern, low-energy, weatherproof LED fittings. These new units provide effective and consistent illumination, ensuring that the bridge remains safe and accessible for all pedestrians."

Kate Halliday, town councillor for Belle Vue, said: "Greyfriars Bridge is an important pedestrian route for many local residents in Coleham.

"I’m pleased that the town council has acted quickly to ensure the safety of people walking across the bridge, particularly as the evenings are getting darker."