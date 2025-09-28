13 inspiring pictures as record-breaking number of runners turn out to raise charity funds in Shrewsbury half-marathon

People lines the roads along the 13-mile route as 2,000 runners took to their marks – the most the event has ever attracted.

Shrewsbury Half Marathon, starting at the West Mids County Showground. St Johns Responders: Steven Schnabel and Helen Marsden.

Organiser said more than 100 running clubs represented from across the UK took part on Sunday, and more than 120 volunteers were manning the water stations or acted as marshals to keep everyone safe.

Running for Food Bank Plus: Oliver Dunk from Shrewsbury.

There were also lots of local charities being represented with runners raising money for Shrewsbury Food Bank, Crane Quality Counselling, The Shrewsbury & Telford NHS Trust Charity, Severn Hospice and more.

Mike Arthan from Shrews

The event on Sunday, featured two races – the traditional half-marathon and a shorter 13.1km (8 miles) metric half-marathon.