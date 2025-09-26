'Awkward and contrived' rooftop extension plan for former auctioneers warehouse in Shrewsbury is rejected

From the late 19th century the Grade II-listed building on College Hill was home to Alfred Mansell & Co Auctioneers. It still bears the company's sign above the doors today.

The previous owner of the property, whose family had owned it for more than 100 years, secured planning permission to turn the building into a three-storey home in 2022 before selling it the following year.

The new owner then applied for planning permission on the site, arguing the previously approved proposal was "fundamentally flawed" and contained "questionable" design decisions - including the addition of an external, open staircase to link the kichen to the snug.

The former coach house was once home to Alfred Mansell & Co Auctioneers

But Shropshire Council rejected the redesign, raising concerns about the addition of a "contemporary designed rooftop extension" that would "form an incongruous and dominant feature" harmful to the character of the building and the conservation area.

Disputing the decision, the owner pleaded their case with the Government Planning Inspectorate, which has now dismissed their appeal.

Throwing out the designs, Inspector Smith said the "large and conspicuous" extension would result in an "awkward and contrived appearance".

While the inspector noted concerns over the original design, they were unconvinced that these plans were the only viable option.

The report continued: "While I acknowledge that sustaining and enhancing the significance of this heritage asset is the preferred outcome, the evidence before me indicates that, on balance, this would not be achieved in this instance.

"The proposal, while aiming to secure a viable use for the building, would do so at the expense of its special architectural and historic interest. Although viability is a relevant consideration, it does not override the statutory duty to preserve the significance of listed buildings."