Route and road closure info as Shrewsbury's half marathon and metric half marathon return this Sunday

Both Pareto FM's Shrewsbury Half Marathon (13.1 miles) and Shrewsbury Metric Half Marathon (13km or 8.1 miles) return this Sunday (September 28).

Both events start and finish at the The West Mid Showground. Entries for both events have now closed.

Last year the Shrewsbury Half and Metric Half Marathon attracted more than 1,500 runners - 400 more than in previous years.

A total of 92 different running clubs took part, with more than 150 volunteers helping along the route, providing water and keeping around 1,500 runners safe on the circular route.

Shrewsbury Half Marathon starting from West Midland Showground

This year, the starter's gun for the traditional half marathon event goes off at 8.30am, while the shorter metric half marathon begins at 8.55am.

The Shrewsbury Half Marathon is back this Sunday

The half marathon follows a scenic route showcasing Shrewsbury’s highlights including the Welsh and English Bridges, Kingsland, Porthill, Coleham, The Quarry, Frankwell, and the picturesque town centre with its medieval buildings and unique street names.

The half marathon begins at the West Mid Showground

Meanwhile runners on the metric half marathon will follow a picturesque route that hugs the River Severn, crossing both the English & Welsh Bridges, and passing through The Quarry, Kingsland, and Frankwell.

There will be temporary road closures in place along the route for those streets affected by the races on Sunday, including Gravel Hill Lane, Berwick Road, the area around the English Bridge and Welsh Bridge, and parts of the town centre such as the High Street and The Quarry.

Roads will be closed for "a short duration while runners pass" with controlled vehicle movements when it is safe to do so. Marshals will be present along the route to provide assistance and directions.

Full list of affected roads: