Talented Shrewsbury School singers hosting free charity concert

The concert, which will be held in in the school’s chapel on Sunday, September 28, will start at 4pm and will feature a selection of music by the Chamber Choir and instrumentalists, including several soloists who are all students in the school's acclaimed music department.

It is being held to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

It is the third successive year that the school has put on a concert for the Shrewsbury Macmillan Fundraising Group.

Shrewsbury School Choir

Light refreshments will be provided by the Macmillan team, including cakes home-made by the team's baker, Irene Rennie.

Entry is free, with a retiring collection for Macmillan Cancer Support.

All funds raised will be spent in Shropshire to support local people impacted by cancer.

“We are delighted that Shrewsbury School is hosting this event again on our behalf and we hope that everyone enjoys the magical music,” said Gill Eleftheriou, a Shrewsbury Macmillan Fundraising Group volunteer.

The group is also involved in organising several coffee mornings over the coming month, including on Thursday, September 25, in Abbey Station Visitor Centre, Abbey Foregate Shrewsbury at 10.30am, on Friday, September 26, at the Greenhous Hub in Shrewsbury Town Centre at 10am, and on Saturday, October 11, at Cosy Hall, Water Lane, Newport between 10.30am and 2.30pm.

For more information, please contact Shrewsbury Macmillan Fundraising Group by e-mailing Shrewsburymacmillanfundraising@gmail.com.