Secret supper dining event for Shropshire cancer charity sells out - a month ahead of schedule

Shrewsbury’s Secret Supper used to be organised by Self Help Africa and diners have raised thousands of pounds over the years for the international organisation.

Earlier this year it was announced that Lingen Davies Cancer Support has taken on the reigns of the fundraiser, and the charity has now confirmed that all 230 places have now been sold.

Local estate agents Monks have supported the event previously and have proudly sponsored next month’s Secret Supper – the property professional’s first time linking up with the 46-year-old charity that supports people living with and beyond cancer in the community.

Patricia Baila and Judy Bourne from Monks with Steph Smith from Lingen Davies.

This unique dining experience sees groups of diners' people meet at Tanners Wines for a welcome drink before they walk to three mystery restaurants for a surprise starter, main, and dessert.

It is a new addition to the charity’s events schedule, with all money raised going towards its largest appeal to date – the £5 million Sunflower Appeal to deliver cancer services into the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

The new Lingen Davies Cancer Centre in Telford will open in 2029, doubling chemotherapy capacity across the region, as well as providing additional specialist clinics.

The charity also runs a cancer awareness service to promote the importance of early diagnosis in the community, as well as funding a wide range of wellbeing programmes to support that support those living with and beyond a cancer diagnosis.

Steph Smith, Head of Philanthropy at Lingen Davies, said: “Having organised the event for the past decade in my previous role at Self Help Africa, I am delighted to be organising the event once again – this time for Lingen Davies Cancer Support.

“As a food lover and a keen advocate of supporting the local food scene, this event is a dream to organise. We’re excited to work with some of best local restaurants to offer a unique dining experience. This event is a wonderful opportunity for our community to support local and try something new and it’s fantastic news that we’ve sold out with a month still to go.

“I’d like to say a very big thank you to the team at Monks for supporting us with this, their sponsorship means we can do more in the community to support patients and their families impacted by cancer,” she added.

For more information on the work of Lingen Davies Cancer Support visit the website www.lingendavies.co.uk