Shrewsbury MP meets Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham to see how Shropshire could learn for transport improvements

The pair spoke at the National Bus Summit in Manchester last Thursday, where Mrs Buckley praised Manchester’s Bee Network as a "glowing example" of how public transport can properly serve its communities.

Mr Burnham, who has recently made headlines over speculation about a return to Westminster and a possible future Labour leadership challenge, has been the driving force behind the Bee Network - Greater Manchester’s integrated transport system combining buses, trams, cycling and walking routes with plans to include local trains.

Eight commuter rail lines are planned to join the Bee Network in three phases through to 2028.



Mrs Buckley said Shropshire Council has received "fantastic support" from partners who were keen to help developing through-ticketing, integration with rail services, electric vehicle (EV) charger infrastructure, and enhanced digital information for passengers.

She added that several transport specialists have offered to visit Shrewsbury and work directly with local transport teams to help "grow and improve" the bus network - an offer that she says she intends to take them up on.

Julia Buckley MP met with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham (left) last week at the National Bus Summit in Manchester

"Andy is of course the prime mover behind Manchester’s much-admired city-region Bee Network which is an integrated public transport system," said the MP for Shrewsbury.

“The Bee Network enables buses, trams, trains, cycling and walking to work together in harmony, offering the public affordable journeys and good, reliable connections for commuters.

"So I took the opportunity at this year’s National Bus Summit in Manchester on Thursday to ask how we can learn lessons from Andy Burnham’s bus Bee network, which is a glowing example of good public transport, to help us expand our bus network here in Shropshire.

"Lots of partners came forward to support us in developing through-ticketing, rail integration, EV charger infrastructure and digital info for customers. We now have lots of ideas to consider and to share with local bus operators.

"Several specialists have offered to visit Shrewsbury and work with our local transport team at Shropshire Council to help us grow our bus services. This would be enormously helpful."

Mrs Buckley, who recently told Parliament that a lack of evening bus services in the county town is "holding back" its nighttime economy, has also met with Arriva Buses area manager Toby France to discuss the possibility of reintroducing evening and Sunday bus services in Shrewsbury.