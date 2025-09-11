Community turns out in force for youth charity's community weekend

The Shropshire Youth Association (SYA) hosted a series of events at its headquarters on Upton Lane in Shrewsbury, including an afternoon tea to raise funds for Breast Cancer Awareness, a school uniform drop-in, and a darts knockout tournament with a community barbecue.

In response to the rising cost of living, families were able to choose from a selection of school uniform items for their children, provided through a partnership with Little Stars.

The afternoon tea raised £267.56 for Breast Cancer Awareness, while the darts event drew additional attention thanks to an appearance from local darts ace Paul Rowley.

SYA's community weekend

Area Manager at SYA, Kerry Williams, praised the turnout and dedication of the charity’s youth forum, who helped organise and deliver the events.

"The weekend was very well supported and we were absolutely delighted to throw open our doors and give visitors the chance to enjoy The Lodge," said Kerry.

"We had over 100 people attend The Lodge over the three days, which included a uniform drop-in with Little Stars. They provided the uniforms and visitors could choose items for their children or complete forms to request items.

"It’s a service that is proving to be a huge help for families at a time when school holidays are long and expensive and parents need to purchase uniforms ready for school starting back. It was an amazing event and we were glad to host it.

"The afternoon tea was a huge success with members of the youth forum baking cakes and running a raffle, raising £267.56 for Breast Cancer Awareness. It was great to see forum members revealing their amazing skills during this event which was really appreciated by visitors.

More than 100 people attended the SYA's community weekend

"Our darts event on the Sunday was also well supported and we were pleased to welcome Paul Rowley for that, a local darts and PDC player. Our thanks go to Shrewsbury Town Council for funding the darts equipment for the event.

"We are also grateful to Shrewsbury and District Darts League who have nominated SYA as one of their charities for the summer.

"Two members of the youth forum supported this event with a barbecue for the community. It is also important for us to thank the volunteers who supported our community weekend - without them these events would not be possible."

SYA - All About Youth provides activities and youth clubs for thousands of young people across Shropshire each week.

The charity is launching a drop-in session for SEND parents at The Lodge on Tuesdays between 1.30pm and 3pm. The charity also hosts a drop-in for home-schooled young people on Tuesdays between 3.30pm and 5pm.