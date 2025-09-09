'Our original compositions of blues and blues rock songs have been played all over the world' - Shropshire blues and rock couple strike gold at international music awards

Ritchie Dave Porter and Debra Susan, a husband-and-wife musical duo from near Shrewsbury, were honoured with two 'gold' awards at the International Singer-Songwriters Association (ISSA) Awards 2025, held in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 23.

Ritchie was named 'International Musician of the Year 2025', while the couple secured the 'International Vocal Duo of the Year' title together.

The Shropshire rock and blues couple have played all around the country, including at local blues and jazz festivals. Last year, the duo won the silver award for the best 'International Duo Of The Year.

Ritchie (left) and Debra were recognised twice at the International Singer-Songwriters Association Awards 2025

Ritchie and Debra were over the moon to have been recognised last month, at what they previously described as the 'Oscars' in their industry.

"It is an absolute honour to be awarded the awards by the International Singer-Songwriters Association," said Ritchie.

"We are very pleased that our original compositions of blues and blues rock songs have been played all over the world on the best rock and blues radio shows and UK national radio too."

The duo got together during 2020 after Ritchie said he was "incredibly impressed" by Debra's vocals.

They have since released an album together and several singles - hitting the charts on Australian radio stations.

Just an hour after they got married in 2023, Ritchie and Debra recorded a music video for their single 'We're getting married in the morning'.

Ritchie, who has been playing the guitar since the age of 11, even played Debra down the aisle.

He added: "I write the chord structures and riffs and solos on my Fender Squier Affinity series Arctic White Telecaster guitar while Debra writes all lyrics and melodies and sings vocals on all our original songs.

"We will be continuing to be rock and roll and blues and southern rock all the way. A special thanks to our great producer Michael Tingle and the International Singer-Songwriters Association."