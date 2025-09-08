Work starts to tackle Coton Hill flooding in Shrewsbury

Severn Trent says it is preparing to start work today on installing a range of new drainage schemes in Coton Hill, Shrewsbury.

The firm said the works are part of a wider programme to improve the town’s resilience to reduce flooding.

The project will see the construction of Sustainable Drainage Systems (SuDS) and two bioswales at Round Hill Green Playfield.

The Bioswales work to soak up and slow down surface water during heavy rainfall.

The company said they are one of several initiatives being brought forward in the area to help manage surface water more effectively and protect local homes, green spaces and footpaths from flooding.

It said the work follows recent ground investigations and is part of an investment in Shropshire over the next five years - worth £470m.

The firm said the focus is on upgrading sewer infrastructure and delivering nature-based solutions to cope with more extreme weather.

In a statement the firm said the new work for Coton Hill should tackle issues with flooding on the 'Pig Trough' path.

Shrewsbury Councillor Alex Wagner has previously raised concerns over the flooding on the Pig Trough footpath

A spokesman said: "One of the key areas of focus is the footpath known locally as the ‘Pig Trough’, which has experienced repeated flooding due to rising river levels and pressure on the combined sewer system.

"During heavy rainfall, the volume of water entering the network can cause manhole covers to lift. The SuDS will help to divert and slow the flow of surface water, easing pressure on the sewer system and reducing the likelihood of flooding."

Construction started today - Monday, September 8, beginning with the installation of road gullies along Round Hill Green.

Once that phase is complete, work will move onto the playfield to construct the bioswales.

Severn Trent said all works are scheduled to be completed by mid-December 2025.

Catherine Webb, Community Liaison Officer at Severn Trent, said: “We’re committed to delivering long-term solutions that protect communities and the environment.

“The SuDS we’re installing in Coton Hill are a great example of how we can use nature to manage surface water more sustainably. They’ll not only help reduce flood risk, but also support local biodiversity and create a greener, more resilient space for the community. We’re grateful to residents for their patience while we carry out this essential work, and we’ll be doing everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum.”

As part of the work Severn Trent has agreed with Shrewsbury Town Council to temporarily close the Round Hill Green Playpark for the duration of the works.

A secure perimeter fence will be installed around the site. Access to homes, businesses and emergency services will be maintained throughout.

Catherine added: “We know that roadworks can be inconvenient, and we’d like to assure everyone that our teams will be working as quickly and safely as possible to complete the works and have everything back to normal just as soon as we can.”

The work is part of a wider sewer separation proposal submitted to the local council, which aims to reduce the amount of rainwater entering the combined sewer system.